Janmashtami: Security beefed up at temples, cops issue traffic advisory in Delhi

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the G20 Summit around the corner, adequate security arrangements have been made in and around major temples in the national capital for Janmashtami celebrations, officials said on Wednesday. The city police has also issued a traffic advisory for hassle-free visits to places of worship. According to the advisory, restrictions will be in place around the Laxminarayan Mandir.

“No vehicles will be allowed on Mandir Marg from Talkatora Stadium towards Mandir Marg up to Peshwa Road -- Mandir Marg T-point and vice-versa,” the advisory stated. Similarly, no vehicle movement will be allowed on Mandir Lane from Shankar Road to Mandir Marg from 2 pm onwards, it said.

Buses and commercial vehicles are being diverted from different routes, namely, Panchkuian Road-Mandir Marg T-Point towards Mandir Marg, roundabout Gol Post Office and Kali Bari Marg-Bhai Veer Singh Marg towards Kali Bari Marg, the advisory said.

The police said adequate traffic police personnel have been deployed to guide commuters about functional routes. Traffic has also been diverted on routes where Mandir Samitis are scheduled to take out Janmashtami Shobha Yatras comprising raths, bands, ‘jhankies’, and tempos in various parts of the New Delhi region. Parking is not allowed en route to the processions.

“General public is advised to be mindful of possible congestion on roads leading to the temples and routes of the processions. There is a likelihood of general slowing down of traffic and congestion on roads,” it said. The traffic advisory further said the public and motorists are advised to plan their journeys keeping the festivities and related congestion in mind and keep extra time for their journey so that possible delays can be taken into account.

“The public is advised to use the Metro and other public transport to avoid congestion on roads. Whereas, motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic policemen deployed on duty to avoid inconvenience,” it added. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory ahead of Chehlum procession, asking people to take the metro in view of the religious event, officials said.

The Shia Muslim community will observe Chehlum in Delhi on Thursday.

Chehlum is observed on the 40th day after Muharram which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad. The main Chehlum procession including Tazia, Alam etc, started from Pahari Bhojla on Wednesday at 8.30 am because of the G20 Summit.

It will proceed to Dargah Shah-e-Mardan and later to Karbala via Chitli Qabar, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj Bridge, Chelmsford Road, and New Delhi Railway Station in north Delhi. It will then proceed to Outer Circle Connaught Place (wrong carriageway), Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Rail Bhawan, Kartvya Path/Rafi Marg crossing, Sunehri Bagh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh Road, to reach Karbala in Lodhi Colony for burial, according to the advisory. The gathering at Karbala is expected to have around 20,000 to 25,000 people in it.

Motorists told to start journeys ahead of time

The traffic advisory said the public and motorists are advised to plan their journeys keeping the festivities and related congestion in mind and keep extra time for their journey so that possible delay can be taken into account. No vehicle movement will be allowed on Mandir Lane from Shankar Road to Mandir Marg from 2 pm onwards, it said.

