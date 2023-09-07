Nurturing sustainable Indian fare 

Vernika Awal By

Express News Service

As Delhi gears up for the G20 Summit, I have escaped the hullabaloo and nestled myself in Haridwar in Uttarakhand—a short drive away from the National Capital Region. On Wednesday morning, Varun Bajaj, the proprietor of Amrit Bhawan, took us around the historic neighbourhood of Kankhal.

Just after sunrise, we set out on our walk and meandered, much like the river Ganga, through the quiet old neighbourhood—a conglomeration of multiple centuries-old temples, river ghats, and old haveli compounds that have now turned into mohallas with multiple families.

Kankhal’s ‘Chowk’, like many other such crossroads, has almost turned into a proper noun instead of being a common noun. Located on the Old Market Road, we stopped at Babu Ram Chole Wale after an hour-and-a-half-long walk. Even in the early morning hours, Babu Ram had people lining up outside his shop for a serving of Surja ki dal (a moong dal chaat), chole and hot kulchas.

“We must take at least two servings of each,” Bajaj insisted. I’m glad that he did, because the food was so delicious that it vanished within minutes. What caught my eye, though, were the bowls made of Maljhan or Malu leaves that the food was being served in—an eco-friendly platter consisting of hearty and delicious food.

In Haridwar, this isn’t something new, or forms a part of the trending sustainability debate, because it is a way of life for people here. Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, the traditional dhaam is served in a platter made of a few Maljhan leaves stitched together. These biodegradable platters ensure that the environment isn’t being harmed with the excessive use of single-use plastic; they are affordable too.

The food we eat demands a lot of questions on diversity, politics and heritage, and most importantly, on food security and sustainability. How many of us sit back to think about our food production system and the people behind it—the farmers? The act of eating “local” is a luxury today, and eating “seasonal” is a choice that is more inspired by Instagram rather than the sabzi mandi. We consume trends these days—trends that define how we eat, and what we eat.

With 2023 being designated as the International Year of Millets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to their nutritional benefits and their potential to provide sustainable livelihoods to farmers, in the G20 Agriculture Ministers meeting held this June. Millets, which were once a staple of India’s diet in the ancient and medieval eras, have been constantly outshone as mass-scale adoption of rice and wheat overtook India’s food discourse.

Millets were eaten by a large section of our society, because of its affordability factor, but this also in turn gave them a bad name because of the lack of aspirational value attached to it. Millets were further discriminated against after the Green Revolution in the 1970s when the government ensured a ‘minimum support price’ to farmers who grew wheat and rice. With almost no financial incentive attached to growing millets, it vanished from mainstream markets.

Today, steps are being taken in the right direction to refocus on millets, and with consumer interest also rising in grains owing to multiple lifestyle-driven health issues, chefs across the country are including millets in their regular menus. In Gurgaon’s OMO Cafe, the nameko mushroom with millet congee, and the ambli mango smoothie bowl, are some of my favourites from Chef Vanshika Bhatia’s creations. These are part of Bhatia’s exploration of lesser-known millets from Nagaland. Not only does an effort like this promote millets, but also dives deeper into a region and its produce.

Meanwhile, hotels in Delhi are gearing up to welcome the G20 delegates, and have curated special millet-based menus for the guests. From millet-based thaalis to ragi barfis and kodo millet kheer, gud and chaulai ke laddoo, the stage has been set by lending a makeover to the humble homegrown millet. It is important to note that the refocus on millets is not just about finding the right marketing notes to promote millets, but is also about survival for the decades to come. With India at a diplomatic juncture with this weekend’s G20 Summit, there’s probably never been a better time than now to talk about this.



