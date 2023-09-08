Home Cities Delhi

Act against cops for inaction against DMK leaders: Plea in SC

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi remarked that Sanatana Dharma must be “eradicated.”

Published: 08th September 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin. (Photo | Express)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A petition was filed on Thursday in the Supreme Court against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin and Member of Parliament A Raja for their alleged hate speech against Sanatana Dharma. The petitioner, Advocate Vineet Jindal, also sought contempt proceedings against the commissioner of Delhi police and his Chennai counterpart for not lodging an FIR against the DMK leaders.

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi’s remarks that Sanatana Dharma must be “eradicated” created a furore across the country with the BJP and Hindu right-wing groups taking strong exception to the views.  Even as the issue was on a boil, another DMK leader, Andimuthu Raja on Thursday, during a meeting, went a step ahead and allegedly compared the Sanatana Dharma to social stigma and diseases like AIDS and leprosy.

Soon after Raja’s remarks went viral, Advocate Jindal lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police. “Being a Sanatana Dharma follower, my religious sentiments are hurt by statements made by A Raja. His statement is also provocative and defamatory in nature with the intent to promote enmity between groups on the grounds of religion,” Jindal wrote in his letter to Commissioner of police Sanjay Arora and sought registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the law.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jindal had, a few days back, lodged a complaint against TN CM MK Stalin’s son Udhaynidhi for his controversial remarks. However, as the Delhi Police did not take any action on the complaint, Jindal approached the apex court seeking a direction to the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Udhayanidhi and Raja under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (Imputation), 295A (outrage religious feelings) and 505 (promoting enmity, between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.

The petitioner also sought contempt proceedings against Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, DCP (north-west Delhi) and SHO (Subhash Place Delhi) for allegedly not implementing the direction of the Supreme Court on hate speeches.

Supreme CourtDMKUdhaynidhi StalinSanatana Dharma

