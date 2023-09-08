Home Cities Delhi

Activists decry civic agency’s action against stray animals on Delhi streets

Last month, the MCD issued an order for the removal of stray dogs from places close to the important locations in view of the G20 Summit, which was withdrawn due to backlash.

Published: 08th September 2023 08:58 AM

Stray Dogs

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Day after authorities covered up the capital’s slums in the wake of the G20 summit, stray monkeys, dogs and other animals have been removed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). According to animal activists, some 1,000 dogs have been rounded up by the civic body from prominent areas like airports and the G20 venue. 

However, the civic body did not directly link the removal of canines to the summit and stated that the stray dogs have been picked up ‘only on urgent basis’, as reported by Reuters. It has also been reported that ambulances being used to catch the stray were displaying ‘On Duty G20’ boards.

Last month, the MCD issued an order for the removal of stray dogs from places close to the important locations in view of the G20 Summit. However, the notification was withdrawn within a couple of days following a backlash. However, many animal activists have claimed that stray dogs have been captured in an inhuman manner, without following the required guidelines.

In the wake of the alleged pickup of stray dogs, a group of animal rights activists met Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi last Tuesday and submitted a memorandum against the same. However, a senior MCD official said that the dogs have been picked up as per the order of the High Court of Delhi which has directed the MCD to continue the drive for sterilization and immunization of stray dogs as the same is an important public function and is required to be performed in all its earnestness.

All the dogs which are picked up, are always tracked and will be released back in their habitat, added the MCD official. According to government data, the capital is home to more than 60,000-70,000 stray dogs. Further, in order to deal with the menace of monkeys, authorities have also put up cutouts of langurs at many public places which is a known technique to scare away monkeys. 

