Agencies wake up, work in tandem finally

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite a war for credit over G20 preparations in the capital, all concerned agencies worked in tandem on the ground. Agencies coming under the BJP-ruled Centre and AAP-ruled city government are not just working together to make the event successful but the political wings are also commending each other. L-G VK Saxena, while talking to this paper, said that there is no politics over G20 preparedness.

“For last two months, they have been on the ground to check preparations and have gone through various experiences. They found damaged roads, stinking areas, etc which needed immediate attention. All agencies whether belonging to the Central and state government or independent bodies have been working together and we must say that a portion of the city has witnessed massive improvement. Multiple agencies like CPWD, PWD, MCD, NDMC, Jal Board, DDA, ASI, Airforce, ASI, etc have worked together with full cooperation to make the city beautiful. There is no difference on the ground,” the L-G said.

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi said that G20 preparations have been in progress for several years, with multiple agencies and governments working together to give Delhi a remarkable makeover for the summit. She commended the Central government, saying, “The Central government has constructed the magnificent ITPO complex in the past 4-5 years, where the G20 summit will take place. It is now ready to welcome guests from various nations.”

Atishi highlighted the construction of an integrated transit corridor around the ITPO complex, which not only addresses long-term traffic issues in the area but also ensures the safe movement of delegates during the G20 summit. This project was funded by ITPO and executed by the Public Works Department of the Delhi Government. Notably, the main tunnel in this corridor, from India Gate to Ring Road, directly accesses the ITPO complex and features five underpasses connected to it. This corridor stands as an engineering marvel, as it was constructed simultaneously with the ITPO complex without causing any disruption.

Delhi government-run PWD has redesigned the main routes of G20 like European-style roads and has installed 91 fountains at major intersections and roads. The department has also given a new look to 10 roads and has planted 1.65 plants at key points. Similarly, the MCD has given a facelift to areas around Pragati Maidan. “The entire area around Rajghat, Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, IP Estate / ITPO has been spruced up by providing artefacts from waste material depicting ancient Indian art. Shaheedi Park on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near Delhi Gate has been dedicated to the public. The park has been developed by using 250 MT of scrap waste by constructing different 2D and 3D sculptures and displaying information of their contribution,” the Delhi government said.

NEW DELHI: Despite a war for credit over G20 preparations in the capital, all concerned agencies worked in tandem on the ground. Agencies coming under the BJP-ruled Centre and AAP-ruled city government are not just working together to make the event successful but the political wings are also commending each other. L-G VK Saxena, while talking to this paper, said that there is no politics over G20 preparedness. “For last two months, they have been on the ground to check preparations and have gone through various experiences. They found damaged roads, stinking areas, etc which needed immediate attention. All agencies whether belonging to the Central and state government or independent bodies have been working together and we must say that a portion of the city has witnessed massive improvement. Multiple agencies like CPWD, PWD, MCD, NDMC, Jal Board, DDA, ASI, Airforce, ASI, etc have worked together with full cooperation to make the city beautiful. There is no difference on the ground,” the L-G said. Delhi PWD Minister Atishi said that G20 preparations have been in progress for several years, with multiple agencies and governments working together to give Delhi a remarkable makeover for the summit. She commended the Central government, saying, “The Central government has constructed the magnificent ITPO complex in the past 4-5 years, where the G20 summit will take place. It is now ready to welcome guests from various nations.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Atishi highlighted the construction of an integrated transit corridor around the ITPO complex, which not only addresses long-term traffic issues in the area but also ensures the safe movement of delegates during the G20 summit. This project was funded by ITPO and executed by the Public Works Department of the Delhi Government. Notably, the main tunnel in this corridor, from India Gate to Ring Road, directly accesses the ITPO complex and features five underpasses connected to it. This corridor stands as an engineering marvel, as it was constructed simultaneously with the ITPO complex without causing any disruption. Delhi government-run PWD has redesigned the main routes of G20 like European-style roads and has installed 91 fountains at major intersections and roads. The department has also given a new look to 10 roads and has planted 1.65 plants at key points. Similarly, the MCD has given a facelift to areas around Pragati Maidan. “The entire area around Rajghat, Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, IP Estate / ITPO has been spruced up by providing artefacts from waste material depicting ancient Indian art. Shaheedi Park on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near Delhi Gate has been dedicated to the public. The park has been developed by using 250 MT of scrap waste by constructing different 2D and 3D sculptures and displaying information of their contribution,” the Delhi government said.