No man’s land

The exhibition, ‘Monumental Turns’, by Ayesha Singh at Nature Morte, shows how new narratives can be made through old architecture. Singh who completed her MFA in Sculpture at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, says that looking at a particular building, especially one that is considered a monument, one begins to notice “architectural strategies”.

The artist works with drawings, installations and sculptures to question the assumed permanence of buildings and the histories omitted during construction and restoration. These rearrangements of a city’s landscape subvert socio-political hierarchies, and highlight who holds power in the city, she says.

Skewed Histories (2023), the centrepiece of the exhibition, is essentially a series of horse-shoe arch sculptures with specific nostalgic references to Delhi.

“They reference various histories in Delhi from 1311 AD till today—from public architecture to private homes, spaces of governance and reverence, to past ruins,” the artist explains. The installations recall architecture from the Alali Darwaza made by the Khilji dynasty, to home entryways in Shahjahanabad (Old Delhi) with Indo-Saracenic architecture that points to a time of post-colonisation. Gurudwara arches that take inspiration from the distinctive Shahjahani style are a nod to her Sikh heritage. Eleven arches come together in the gallery’s main space to form an immersive installation, where they transcend their functionality to become metaphors for the effects of time and the mutability of history.

The installation, Hybrid Drawings (2023). ‘Frayed Continuum, Cement’ (2023) makes one pause. It is an analogue machine that holds at its centre nine found carved wooden fragments fused into a singular object. Singh had created a similar work earlier. “In 2019, I made a pendulum, with one fragment having a European touch and the other, Indian. Both had moments of collision that almost erased parts of their history.”

Also on view are Singh’s Hybrid Amalgamations (2023), graphite drawings that combine elements of imagined and pre-existing architecture. “India has a rich cultural history in terms of buildings, design and ornamentation. In my work I’ve imagined futures through pop culture and then amalgamated them into totemic forms. So they’re like totems of a city that have not been built yet. They have ruins within them,” she says.

Are we living through times when the present dictates how the past is to be remembered? Is any monument or memory ‘safe’? “When we consider the enduring structures in Delhi, they bear witness to its evolving power dynamics. As artists, our role becomes that of interpreters and preservers, imbuing our work with the essence of the times we inhabit.”

‘Monumental Turns’ is on till Sept 24, Nature Morte, Dhan Mill, 287, 288, 100 Feet Road, Chattarpur Hills

