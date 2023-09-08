Home Cities Delhi

Satisfied with government policies on animal health care: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Delhi government is looking into immediate health care requirements of animals and also investing in the training and skill development of veterinary personnel with the setting up of a college, the Delhi High Court has said.

The high court said the state government is also seized of the threat posed by the Canine Distemper (CD) virus and Paravirus in animals and is actively vaccinating them for the same. A bench of Chief Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Sanjeev Narula said the welfare of animals is a noble cause, in line with the Directive Principle of State Policy as prescribed in the Constitution. However, the decision to prioritise vaccine availability should fall within the expertise of specialists.

The court’s order came on a petition by Rahul Mohod, who lost his pet dog to the CD virus in 2019. He said there is the absence of vaccines which is a glaring deficit in the veterinary infrastructure in Delhi.  

