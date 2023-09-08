V-C sets up grievance redress cell for DUSU poll in keeping with Lyngdoh panel report

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi in the capacity of Patron, Delhi University Students’ Union and matters related to Delhi University Students’ Union elections 2023-24 has constituted the grievance redressal cell relating to Delhi University Students’ Union elections.

The DUSU elections are slated for September 22 while the electoral procedure will begin from September 12, when the nominations will be filed. Six members including Professor Pankaj Arora, Dean of Students’ Welfare have been appointed the chairman of the cell while Professor Ashutosh Bhardwaj from the Department of Physics, Professor GS Tuteja, Joint Dean, Students Welfare, Dr Rohan Rai, Joint Registrar, establishment, Ravikant Verma, KiroriMal College and Manya Ahluwalia- SGTB Khalsa College will be the members of the cell.

This week, the University of Delhi issued instructions as well in terms of complaints stating that all complaints/ grievances related to the DUSU elections public must be addressed directly to the chairperson, grievance redressal cell, as per the Lyngdoh committee report clause.

“If any such complaint is received by the election office the same will be forwarded to the chairperson of the grievance redressal cell for necessary action,” the instructions further stated.

NEW DELHI: The Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi in the capacity of Patron, Delhi University Students’ Union and matters related to Delhi University Students’ Union elections 2023-24 has constituted the grievance redressal cell relating to Delhi University Students’ Union elections. The DUSU elections are slated for September 22 while the electoral procedure will begin from September 12, when the nominations will be filed. Six members including Professor Pankaj Arora, Dean of Students’ Welfare have been appointed the chairman of the cell while Professor Ashutosh Bhardwaj from the Department of Physics, Professor GS Tuteja, Joint Dean, Students Welfare, Dr Rohan Rai, Joint Registrar, establishment, Ravikant Verma, KiroriMal College and Manya Ahluwalia- SGTB Khalsa College will be the members of the cell. This week, the University of Delhi issued instructions as well in terms of complaints stating that all complaints/ grievances related to the DUSU elections public must be addressed directly to the chairperson, grievance redressal cell, as per the Lyngdoh committee report clause.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “If any such complaint is received by the election office the same will be forwarded to the chairperson of the grievance redressal cell for necessary action,” the instructions further stated.