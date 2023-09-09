All commercial activities banned in NDMC areas

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IN view of the ongoing G-20 Summit in the national capital, the agencies have banned all commercial activities in the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) area. The area comprises Pragati Maidan, Lutyens zone, Connaught Place, Cantonment area etc. In this area, restaurants, malls, and shopping centres have been shut for three days. Besides these, all business establishments, tourist places, and hotels are to remain closed.

All schools, colleges and offices will be shut starting from Friday. Delhi Police has imposed some additional restrictions in the national capital in view of the VIP movement which will start on Friday as the delegates arrive Meanwhile, medical stores, grocery stores, milk centres/kiosks, and vegetable and fruit shops remain open in the NDMC area and across the national capital. Besides this, ATM machines will be operational like other days.

As far as transportation is concerned, commercial vehicles and buses are allowed to ply on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. The authorities have restricted the availability of taxis in the New Delhi area from Saturday morning. However, tourists with valid bookings in hotels will be allowed and cars carrying bona fide residents will also not be restricted.

Vehicles including goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses, have not been allowed to operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from the midnight of September 7 until 11:59 PM on September 10, when most restrictions are to be lifted.

No Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart or Amazon delivery in the NDMC area for three days while medicine delivery shall remain unaffected. NDMC is leaving no stone unturned while preparing to bid welcome to the distinguished guests, said Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay on Saturday while sharing developments regarding NDMC’s readiness to ensure security and convenience of the delegates.

