DFS: Don’t share photos of venue, security passes on social media

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has issued an order directing its staff deployed for G-20 Summit duty to not share pictures of the venues or security passes on social media. As per the official order, accessed by this newspaper, the staff was directed to not use the security pass elsewhere except the G20 duty points and non-compliance with the order will be viewed seriously.

“All officials deployed for duty in connection with G20 Leaders’ Summit are hereby directed not to take photos of G20 venues, security passes, vehicle passes and never share photos to anyone through social media,” the DFS order read.

It further said that no one should use the security pass elsewhere except at G20 duty points. “Any misuse of these passes will attract disciplinary action. Non-compliance of the order will be viewed seriously,” the order read. The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held here from September 9-10 and foreign dignitaries, including state heads, have already started arriving in the country. Senior officials of the DFS told this newspaper that they have made comprehensive arrangements for the summit which also includes setting up a control room at Pragati Maidan.

“We have fixed around 35 fire tenders for the event. The three areas of concern (the hotels where the delegates will be staying, the venue of the event & the places they will be visiting) will be covered by fire services widely. Our aim is that the response time should be zero in case of any emergency,” the official said.

