Home Cities Delhi

DFS: Don’t share photos of venue, security passes on social media

Senior officials of the Delhi Fire Services said that they have made comprehensive arrangements for the summit which also includes setting up a control room at Pragati Maidan.

Published: 09th September 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

A security personnel with a sniffer dog outside Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has issued an order directing its staff deployed for G-20 Summit duty to not share pictures of the venues or security passes on social media. As per the official order, accessed by this newspaper, the staff was directed to not use the security pass elsewhere except the G20 duty points and non-compliance with the order will be viewed seriously.

“All officials deployed for duty in connection with G20 Leaders’ Summit are hereby directed not to take photos of G20 venues, security passes, vehicle passes and never share photos to anyone through social media,” the DFS order read.

It further said that no one should use the security pass elsewhere except at G20 duty points. “Any misuse of these passes will attract disciplinary action. Non-compliance of the order will be viewed seriously,” the order read. The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held here from September 9-10 and foreign dignitaries, including state heads, have already started arriving in the country. Senior officials of the DFS told this newspaper that they have made comprehensive arrangements for the summit which also includes setting up a control room at Pragati Maidan.

“We have fixed around 35 fire tenders for the event. The three areas of concern (the hotels where the delegates will be staying, the venue of the event & the places they will be visiting) will be covered by fire services widely. Our aim is that the response time should be zero in case of any emergency,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 summit Pragati Maidan Delhi Fire Services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp