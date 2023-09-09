DMRC suspends feeder service at Aerocity-Airport 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that feeder buses operating between Delhi Aerocity Station of Airport Express Line and Terminal 1 will not be operational between September 8 -10.

The announcement came on Friday morning, only a few hours before the G20 Summit was set to start.

In order to reach Terminal 1, DMRC has asked commuters to use the Magenta Line and get down at Terminal 1, IGI Airport Metro Station.

With the upcoming G-20 Summit to be held in the city, the Delhi Metro train services will start from 4 AM from the terminal stations of all lines for three days, that is from September 8 to 10. In a notification issued on Thursday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation stated that all the metro stations will remain operational for the general public during the period of the G-20 Summit.

The only exception to this notice is the Supreme Court Metro Station where no boarding or deboarding of passengers will be permissible between September 9 and 10 due to constraints over security concerns.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday shared that all the trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am and after that, trains will run in keeping with the normal timetable.

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, said, “Parking at all Metro stations will also continue to remain available as usual except for three Metro stations falling in the New Delhi district. Parking at these three stations namely, Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg will remain closed from 4 am of September 8 till 12 PM of September 11.”

