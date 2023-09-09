Flashback to Covid days? Markets sport deserted look, Delhi traders fear loss

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The extended holidays made city traders hopeful for a good weekend business. However, their hopes were dashed on the very first day as the markets wore a deserted look with only a handful of customers coming out for shopping.

Old Delhi traders said that the footfall of customers was not even 10 per cent of the normal days. According to the traders, business came to a complete halt in prominent markets such as Kashmiri Gate, Chawri Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Kamla Nagar, Rohini, Pitampura, Krishna Nagar, South Extension, Greater Kailash, among others.

“Although markets are open in the rest of Delhi except New Delhi district, the footfall of customers and business in the markets is negligible,” said Brijesh Goyal, Chairman, the Chamber of Trade and Industry. “It reminds me of lockdown days,” he added.

Goyal said that the primary reason for the closure of business is the restrictions on transport and logistics as goods carrying vehicles, other than essential commodities, are not allowed to enter the city for three days. “Around 4 lakh people from NCR come to Delhi markets daily for shopping. However, due to traffic restrictions and diversions, they avoid going out despite the long weekend,” he added.

The traders added that there is still no clarity among people about the operations of the markets. Since it was a three-day holiday, many went out for a walk and many have the illusion of Delhi being closed due to which people have come to the markets less.

“I have been receiving calls continuously from customers who inquire whether the market is open. There is a misconception in the minds of people that the whole of Delhi is closed,” said Kuldeep Kumar, General Secretary of, Lajpat Nagar Traders Association.

