Home Cities Delhi

L-G Saxena to keep close watch on the security situation

Saxena held a discussion with the Delhi Police Commissioner on the nitty gritty of the deployment of personnel and also the high-tech security measures undertaken to keep a watchful eye over the city.

Published: 09th September 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will be keeping an eye on the security situation in the city and maintain contact with the Command Room of the Delhi Police at the Police Headquarters on Saturday 9. He will be coordinating with the Police Commissioner and keep an eye on every road and hotel related to the G-20 plans. 

He would also take stock of the developments as they unfold in the city through the state-of-the-art technology installed at the  Command Room. Saxena held a discussion with the Delhi Police Commissioner on the nitty gritty of the deployment of personnel and also the high-tech security measures undertaken to keep a watchful eye over the city.

The L-G was informed about live visuals to be captured by more than 5,000 CCTV cameras installed across the city. Two teams comprising 25 security personnel will be monitoring the feed transmitted to the Control Room around the clock. The Control Room is receiving district-wise visuals and a special Command Room has been set up comprising 30 senior police officials to monitor the most minute of developments in the city.

Besides the normal-sized monitors, 2 giant screens, where the images can be magnified, have been also installed at the Control Room. The Command Room which has the capacity for accomodating at least 30 senior police officers has been designed such that those working in the Control Room can be monitored from the Command Room. The Control Room is also manned by technical experts to ensure that everything proceeds without any glitch. 

The Police Commissioner apprised the L-G that data is being gathered from every district across the national capital region and there has been sufficient deployment of police personnel in all sectors.
Saxena visited the areas to be used by the delegates especially to enquire about the security arrangements in highly sensitive areas. High-resolution CCTV cameras have also been installed in sensitive parts of the city which in the past have been witness to acts of violence or mischief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 summitV K Saxena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp