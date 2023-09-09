L-G Saxena to keep close watch on the security situation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will be keeping an eye on the security situation in the city and maintain contact with the Command Room of the Delhi Police at the Police Headquarters on Saturday 9. He will be coordinating with the Police Commissioner and keep an eye on every road and hotel related to the G-20 plans.

He would also take stock of the developments as they unfold in the city through the state-of-the-art technology installed at the Command Room. Saxena held a discussion with the Delhi Police Commissioner on the nitty gritty of the deployment of personnel and also the high-tech security measures undertaken to keep a watchful eye over the city.

The L-G was informed about live visuals to be captured by more than 5,000 CCTV cameras installed across the city. Two teams comprising 25 security personnel will be monitoring the feed transmitted to the Control Room around the clock. The Control Room is receiving district-wise visuals and a special Command Room has been set up comprising 30 senior police officials to monitor the most minute of developments in the city.

Besides the normal-sized monitors, 2 giant screens, where the images can be magnified, have been also installed at the Control Room. The Command Room which has the capacity for accomodating at least 30 senior police officers has been designed such that those working in the Control Room can be monitored from the Command Room. The Control Room is also manned by technical experts to ensure that everything proceeds without any glitch.

The Police Commissioner apprised the L-G that data is being gathered from every district across the national capital region and there has been sufficient deployment of police personnel in all sectors.

Saxena visited the areas to be used by the delegates especially to enquire about the security arrangements in highly sensitive areas. High-resolution CCTV cameras have also been installed in sensitive parts of the city which in the past have been witness to acts of violence or mischief.

