People rescued from Gurugram fire: South Korean Embassy

Published: 09th September 2023 09:05 AM

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The South Korean Embassy on Friday said the seven people rescued by firefighters from a flat in Gurugram were from the Korean Association. Earlier, a Gurugram fire officer had said the people rescued from the sector 28 apartment on Thursday afternoon were from the embassy.

Two fire engines were pressed into service and the fire, possibly caused by a short circuit, was brought under control in about an hour, he had said. A platform vehicle was used to rescue the seven people, including five women. One of them suffered a minor injury in the hand, he said.

“All seven people were taken out safely in about 15 minutes. Our team faced difficulties in talking to these people due to the translator not being present at the spot,” the official said on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, the Korean Cultural Centre India, the press and culture department of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, clarified that the people caught in the fire were not from the embassy.

“The people rescued were from the Korean Association,” it said.

