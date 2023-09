Delhi police get in a tizzy after drone spotted flying over colony in central district

PTI By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police personnel went into a tizzy on Friday evening when a drone was spotted flying in central Delhi even as world leaders arrived in the capital for the G20 Summit. A control room detected that a drone was being flown in central Delhi’s West Patel Nagar area. It alerted the police and a team was rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

“A control room detected that a drone was being flown in the central Delhi’s Patel Nagar area. It alerted the police and a team was rushed to the spot,” DCP (Central) Sanjay Sain said.

After reaching the spot, the cops found that one Vineet had organised a party for the first birthday of his nephew on the terrace of his house. He had arranged a drone to cover the celebration, the officer said.

An inquiry found that the drone belonged to one Harmanjeet Singh (29), a resident of Shadi Khampur, and was being flown by him during the party, the police said. Police checked the video clips recorded by the drone camera and seized the device, they added.

A case has been registered against Harmanjeet Singh at Patel Nagar police station for violation of the prohibition on the use of drones and other flying objects. He has been booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, the officer said.

The Delhi Police had prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in Delhi from August 29 to September 12 for security reasons. The city, especially the New Delhi district, has been put under a security blanket as heads of state from across the world have arrived in the city to attend the two-day G20 Summit.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police personnel went into a tizzy on Friday evening when a drone was spotted flying in central Delhi even as world leaders arrived in the capital for the G20 Summit. A control room detected that a drone was being flown in central Delhi’s West Patel Nagar area. It alerted the police and a team was rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said on Saturday. “A control room detected that a drone was being flown in the central Delhi’s Patel Nagar area. It alerted the police and a team was rushed to the spot,” DCP (Central) Sanjay Sain said. After reaching the spot, the cops found that one Vineet had organised a party for the first birthday of his nephew on the terrace of his house. He had arranged a drone to cover the celebration, the officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An inquiry found that the drone belonged to one Harmanjeet Singh (29), a resident of Shadi Khampur, and was being flown by him during the party, the police said. Police checked the video clips recorded by the drone camera and seized the device, they added. A case has been registered against Harmanjeet Singh at Patel Nagar police station for violation of the prohibition on the use of drones and other flying objects. He has been booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, the officer said. The Delhi Police had prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in Delhi from August 29 to September 12 for security reasons. The city, especially the New Delhi district, has been put under a security blanket as heads of state from across the world have arrived in the city to attend the two-day G20 Summit.