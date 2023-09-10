Home Cities Delhi

Delhi traffic police phone didn’t stop ringing as people had many queries on routes

Published: 10th September 2023 09:25 AM

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said many commuters made calls on its helpline number asking about the least affected routes to reach their destinations in view of the ongoing G20 Summit, officials said. As the traffic was moving without any hassle in the city, the officials however, said they received only one call about traffic congestion in south Delhi’s Chirag Delhi area on its helpline 011-25844444 as it is a holiday.  The traffic officials tried to resolve the queries of commuters who asked about the available routes across the city, the officials said. 

Police have advised people to use the navigation app ‘Mapmyindia’ to move around the city with ease and get real-time traffic updates on its virtual help desk. Stringent traffic regulations were put in place in the New Delhi district as the G20 Summit is underway here. The New Delhi district was designated as ‘Controlled Zone-I’ from Friday 5 am till Sunday 11.59 pm due to the summit. 

Movement of vehicles is being regulated in the New Delhi district but ambulances, locals and tourists 
staying in the area will be permitted to travel by presenting proper identification papers, police said. 
A multi-layer security cover has been put in place around Pragati Maidan where the summit is taking place while vehicle checking in New Delhi and bordering areas has been intensified. The two-day G20 Summit began on Saturday and was attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

