Delhi: Youth stabs mother to death, attacks neighbour who intervened

The police said that the deceased was a widow and housewife and that her son Suraj used to demand money for drugs from her.

Published: 10th September 2023 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man stabbed his 65-year-old widowed mother to death and injured another person in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area. He has been arrested.

The accused, identified as Suraj, had been struggling with alcohol addiction and was undergoing treatment for the past three to four years at the IHBAS (Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said information about the stabbing incident was received through the Police Control Room on Friday afternoon after which the police rushed to the spot.

At the spot, the deceased woman identified as Rajkumari was found unconscious with multiple stab injuries on her body. She was immediately taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The injured person was also admitted to LBS Hospital. 

The police said that the deceased was a widow and housewife and that her son Suraj used to demand money for drugs from her.

The tenant of the deceased woman, who was an eyewitness to the brutal crime, told the police that at about 12:30 pm on Friday on hearing the commotion, she and her husband came to the ground floor where they saw the son of Rajkumari stabbing her. When the tenant's husband tried to overpower Suraj, he got attacked and sustained an abdomen wound.

The police have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder and have arrested the accused Suraj alias Ghanshyam. 

