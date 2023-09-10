Home Cities Delhi

Security checks intensify in Delhi as G20 summit begins

50K personnel along with dog squads and mounted police deployed

Published: 10th September 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Security checks intensify in Delhi as G20 summit begins

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said that the security situation in the national capital was under control and things went as they had planned.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid intensified security arrangements, the first day of the G20 summit went peacefully without any untoward incident as leaders from all around the globe took part in the event at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam. The Delhi Police had prepared for several months for this day to ensure the safety and security of foreign delegates during the summit.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said that the security situation in the national capital was under control and things went as they had planned.

“From constable to senior officers, we all are on the ground and working with a high standard of alertness. We are also getting cooperation from citizens of Delhi,” he said.

To bolster security measures, the overall deployment included dog squads and mounted patrols equipped with binoculars, specifically focusing on areas in proximity to Pragati Maidan, where the event venue is located, and closely monitoring security arrangements, particularly in the New Delhi district.

Additionally, stringent vehicle and ID checks were being conducted for individuals entering Delhi, with heavy barricades placed in the city and borders as well. The cops continuously monitored the 
capital borders with drones to keep a tab on any kind of unsocial activity.

To fully ensure the security of the summit, more than 80,000 personnel, in conjunction with canine teams and mounted police units, were deployed all over the New Delhi district. Furthermore, at the exit points of metro stations in New Delhi, commuters’ identification documents were rigorously inspected.

Basically, it was a three-layered security arrangement that was made for the safety of foreign delegates. According to another senior official, the first layer of security was provided by the respective security agencies from the participating countries. The Indian security agencies will provide the second layer of security and the third layer will be of the Delhi Police, which will be on high alert all the time outside the hotels of participating dignitaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 summit Delhi Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp