Security checks intensify in Delhi as G20 summit begins

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid intensified security arrangements, the first day of the G20 summit went peacefully without any untoward incident as leaders from all around the globe took part in the event at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam. The Delhi Police had prepared for several months for this day to ensure the safety and security of foreign delegates during the summit.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said that the security situation in the national capital was under control and things went as they had planned.

“From constable to senior officers, we all are on the ground and working with a high standard of alertness. We are also getting cooperation from citizens of Delhi,” he said.

To bolster security measures, the overall deployment included dog squads and mounted patrols equipped with binoculars, specifically focusing on areas in proximity to Pragati Maidan, where the event venue is located, and closely monitoring security arrangements, particularly in the New Delhi district.

Additionally, stringent vehicle and ID checks were being conducted for individuals entering Delhi, with heavy barricades placed in the city and borders as well. The cops continuously monitored the

capital borders with drones to keep a tab on any kind of unsocial activity.

To fully ensure the security of the summit, more than 80,000 personnel, in conjunction with canine teams and mounted police units, were deployed all over the New Delhi district. Furthermore, at the exit points of metro stations in New Delhi, commuters’ identification documents were rigorously inspected.

Basically, it was a three-layered security arrangement that was made for the safety of foreign delegates. According to another senior official, the first layer of security was provided by the respective security agencies from the participating countries. The Indian security agencies will provide the second layer of security and the third layer will be of the Delhi Police, which will be on high alert all the time outside the hotels of participating dignitaries.

