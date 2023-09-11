Curbs remain even as G20 summit gets over

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The traffic restrictions continued in the city on the second day of the G20 Summit even as several foreign dignitaries left for their respective countries. The Delhi Traffic Police implemented the Controlled Zone-2 and consequently, buses were not allowed to operate on the Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. The city also witnessed light showers at several places, including the Pragati Maidan area where the venue of the G20 Summit, Bharat Mandapam, is located. The New Delhi district had been designated as Controlled Zone-1 from Friday 5 a.m. till Sunday 11.59 p.m. due to the summit.

The movement of vehicles was partially restricted in the New Delhi district but ambulances, locals and tourists staying in the area were permitted to travel by presenting proper identification papers. On Sunday morning, the Delhi Police tightened security arrangements near Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders’ visit to the Rajghat.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak visited Akshardham Temple on Sunday morning to offer prayers. The police maintained a stringent security apparatus in and around the temple ahead of his visit. The traffic was also halted for some time when Sunak had to travel to Akshardham temple.

Traffic congestion was reported at Sarai Kale Khan due to a route diversion put in place for the summit. The diversion affected traffic on Ring Road, Mathura Road, and Bhairon Road. The Delhi Traffic Police in an advisory asked the commuters travelling to the airport to take Rao Tula Ram Marg instead of Dhaula Kuan. It added that other traffic regulations which are already in place since September 8 will continue to remain in force. From empty roads to blocked mobile networks, top-tier security formed the backdrop of the inaugural and the second day of the G20 summit.

