Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on Prof Ashok Swain’s plea against order cancelling OCI card

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Central Government on a plea by Sweden-based Professor Ashok Swain challenging a fresh order passed by the government cancelling his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card.

Swain is an academic and professor of peace and conflict research at the Department of Peace and Conflict Research, Uppsala University. In 2017, he was appointed as the UNESCO Chair on International Water Cooperation and became the first UNESCO Chair of Uppsala University.

Issuing notice in the matter, Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Centre to submit its response within four weeks and posted further hearing for November 9. Adv Shiva Lakshmi, appeared for the Centre and accepted the notice.

Swain was approaching the high court for the second time against the cancellation of his overseas citizenship by the government.

Earlier, the professor had argued that his OCI card was arbitrarily barred on February 8,2022 by the Indian Embassy without hearing him on the allegations that he was indulging in 'inflammatory speeches' and 'anti-India activities', however, there were no specific instances or materials to substantiate the allegations.

During Monday's hearing, his counsel informed the court that he has an ailing mother, aged about 78 years, living in India whom he has not been able to visit for the past three years.

In his plea, Swain said, he cannot be made to suffer for his views on the policies of the government and 'as a scholar it his role in the society to discuss and critique the policies of Government through his work.'

"The Petitioner cannot be witch-hunted for his views on the political dispensation of the current government or their policies. Criticism of certain policies of the government would not amount to being an inflammatory speech or an Anti-India activity," his plea read.

Swain's OCI Card was cancelled on February 8, 2022. On July 10 this year, however, the court had turned down the Centre's order against his citizenship card after noting that it was passed without any reason.

At that time, the high court had asked government to pass a detailed order giving the reason for exercising its power under Section 7D(e) of the Citizenship Act.

Now, Swain was moving against Centre's July 30, this year's order cancelling his overseas citizenship again.

