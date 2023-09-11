Delhi High Court sets aside conviction of police official

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has set aside the conviction and one-year jail term awarded to a city police official for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a woman in 1991 to arrest her neighbour.

Justice Jasmeet Singh said the demand for a bribe and its acceptance must be proved beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecution and in the present case, the “proof of demand and acceptance” had not been “substantiated” by the statements of witnesses.

“The demand for bribe followed by its acceptance must be proved beyond reasonable doubt. The burden of proving its case beyond all reasonable doubt lies squarely on the prosecution,” said the court in a recent order on the police official’s appeal against the trial court verdict.

“It leaves no manner of doubt that the prosecution in the instant case has failed to prove the demand and acceptance of bribe either through direct or indirect evidence which constitutes the foundational facts and thus, it would be unsafe and impermissible to sustain the conviction of the appellant. As a result, the instant Criminal Appeal is allowed and the conviction and sentence recorded by the learned Special Judge, Delhi is set aside,” the court said.

