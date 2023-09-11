Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court sets aside conviction of police official

“The demand for bribe followed by its acceptance must be proved beyond reasonable doubt. The burden of proving its case beyond all reasonable doubt lies squarely on the prosecution,” said the court.

Published: 11th September 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Image of Delhi High Court, used for representational purposes only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has set aside the conviction and one-year jail term awarded to a city police official for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a woman in 1991 to arrest her neighbour.

Justice Jasmeet Singh said the demand for a bribe and its acceptance must be proved beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecution and in the present case, the “proof of demand and acceptance” had not been “substantiated” by the statements of witnesses.

“The demand for bribe followed by its acceptance must be proved beyond reasonable doubt. The burden of proving its case beyond all reasonable doubt lies squarely on the prosecution,” said the court in a recent order on the police official’s appeal against the trial court verdict.

“It leaves no manner of doubt that the prosecution in the instant case has failed to prove the demand and acceptance of bribe either through direct or indirect evidence which constitutes the foundational facts and thus, it would be unsafe and impermissible to sustain the conviction of the appellant. As a result, the instant Criminal Appeal is allowed and the conviction and sentence recorded by the learned Special Judge, Delhi is set aside,” the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bribe Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp