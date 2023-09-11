Home Cities Delhi

Eight minors in police net for killing man in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar

In the footage that has surfaced on social media, the juveniles can be seen overpowering the victim and beating him up brutally when he tries to escape.

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man was thrashed and stabbed to death allegedly by a group of juveniles in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, police said on Sunday. The police have apprehended eight minors in connection with the incident. The victim was identified as Dilshad, a resident of Sangam Vihar area.

He was killed over an argument that took place a year ago which resulted in personal enmities between the two parties, police said. The police said the CCTV footage of the incident helped them track all the accused.

In the footage that has surfaced on social media, the juveniles can be seen overpowering the victim and beating him up brutally when he tries to escape. They also stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot as onlookers watched the man being murdered.

“We had received a PCR call on Saturday evening around 7.30 pm that some people attacked and stabbed a man near the Tughlakabad extension in Sangam Vihar area.

A police team was rushed to the crime scene and hospital,” a senior police officer said. Police said the victim was on ventilator support with multiple stab injuries on the chest and other body parts.

