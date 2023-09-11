L-G Saxena, minister spar over water-logging at G20 venue

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor VK Saxena activated the rain contingency plan as it began to pour during the dinner for G20 leaders hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, Raj Niwas officials said. They added that Saxena also thanked Delhi-NCR residents for making the G20 Summit a grand success.“The Lt Governor underlined that without their support, enthusiasm and patience in the face of inconveniences, this international event could not have played out with the perfection that it did,” an official said.

Saxena also thanked the “rain gods” who made the stay of the visiting dignitaries all the more special by bringing down temperatures and improving the Air Quality Index. Various government departments and agencies had formulated rain contingency plans in case of a downpour.

“For waterlogging that occurred at certain sites prone to flooding, pumps were immediately put into action. The water was drained within 15 minutes during the night. Similarly, potted plants that tumbled due to the impact of rain and wind were replaced immediately and incidents of trees falling in the NDMC area were addressed,” the official said.

Resp @LtGovDelhi saab,

This is very serious. Even after ur 50+ inspections, if the very main area around Mandapam is submerged in water, then heads must roll. I as Minister of Delhi don’t have control over this Central Govt area, else would have assisted u sir. pic.twitter.com/hn0dSBSA78 — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) September 10, 2023

Meanwhile, urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday attacked the L-G for water logging around Pragati Maidan, the main venue for the G20 summit. The Congress also posted and said, “Hollow development exposed. Bharat Mandapam was prepared for G20 with the expense of `2,700 crore, however, it got filled with water.”

Bharadwaj also shared a 31-second video of the heavily inundated main area around the venue and said that even after 50 inspections done by the L-G, the area was submerged in water. “Even after so many inspections, if the very main area around Mandapam is submerged in water, then heads must roll. I don’t have control over the Central Government area, else I would have assisted you,” Bhardwaj said.

