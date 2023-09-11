Youth, addicted to drugs, stabs mother to death; neighbour hurt in scuffle in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old drug addict allegedly stabbed his 65-year-old widowed mother to death and injured a person who tried to overpower him in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area on Friday. The accused, identified as Suraj, who has reportedly been struggling with addiction and undergoing treatment for it for the past three to four years at the Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences, was arrested by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said that information about the stabbing incident was received through PCR on Friday afternoon after which a police team rushed to the spot. The deceased woman, identified as Rajkumari, was found unconscious with multiple stab injuries on her body. She was immediately taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where doctors declared her dead. At the same time, one more injured person who also sustained stab injuries at the same spot was admitted to LBS hospital.

During enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was a widow and housewife and her son Suraj was an addict who would demand money from her. The tenant of the deceased woman, who was an eyewitness to the crime, told the police that at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, she and her husband came to the ground floor after hearing commotion. The husband tried to overpower the accused but he attacked him, leaving him with an injury in the abdomen.

Both were taken to LBS Hospital where Rajkumari was declared dead while the tenant’s husband Neeraj Kumar is still admitted there. The cops then registered a case of murder and attempt to murder and arrested the accused Suraj alias Ghanshyam.

