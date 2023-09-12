Home Cities Delhi

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Tytler case to be heard by sessions court 

The CBI-registered case against Tytler is in relation to the killing of three persons near Gurudwara Pul Bangah during the anti-Sikh riots.

Published: 12th September 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots stage a protest against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler outside the Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sent a CBI case against Congress leader and former Union Minister Jagdish Tytler which is allegedly related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to the district judge for further proceedings.

The CBI-registered case against Tytler is in relation to the killing of three persons near Gurudwara Pul Bangah during the anti-Sikh riots. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand noted that the charge sheet filed against Tyter under 302  (punishment for murder) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) IPC are ‘exclusively triable’ by ‘courts of sessions’. Accordingly, the matter was committed to the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge at Rouse Avenue Court in the city on September 18 while Tyter was then directed to be present before the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi court CBI Jagdish Tytler 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp