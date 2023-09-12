1984 anti-Sikh riots: Tytler case to be heard by sessions court 

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sent a CBI case against Congress leader and former Union Minister Jagdish Tytler which is allegedly related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to the district judge for further proceedings.

The CBI-registered case against Tytler is in relation to the killing of three persons near Gurudwara Pul Bangah during the anti-Sikh riots. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand noted that the charge sheet filed against Tyter under 302 (punishment for murder) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) IPC are ‘exclusively triable’ by ‘courts of sessions’. Accordingly, the matter was committed to the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge at Rouse Avenue Court in the city on September 18 while Tyter was then directed to be present before the court.

