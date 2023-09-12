Arvinder Lovely reaches out to Congress leaders to rebuild party

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Arvinder Singh Lovely on Monday held meetings with former municipal councillors from the Congress and sought their support to strengthen the party in Delhi.

Former Delhi mayor Farhad Suri, former leader of the house in the MCD Jitender Kumar Kochar, former deputy mayors Varyam Kaur and Praveen Rana, former MLA Neeraj Basoya, and former Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Amit Malik attended the meeting.

Earlier, the Congress had appointed coordinators for all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi to help restructure the party in the national capital and submit their reports. “Our aim is to restructure the whole organisation and this is the first phase of the exercise,” Lovely had then said.

Lovely was recently appointed as the new head Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), replacing Anil Chaudhary to prepare the party for the Lok Sabha polls. He has constituted a seven-member committee to take stock of the situation and submit a report.

The new chief has also asked the old guards, Harun Yusuf, Subhash Chopra, Mukesh Sharma, Raj Kumar Chauhan, and Jai Kisan to actively participate in the party meetings.

Meanwhile, with both AAP and Congress part of the Opposition bloc INDIA, the air is not yet clear whether there will be seat sharing among them or will contest independently as in the previous two general elections.

