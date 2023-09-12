‘City to be beautified like G20 areas’: AAP government 

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday said that it will carry out a beautification drive in all areas across the national capital on the lines of areas designated for the G20 summit.

PWD minister Atishi said that 1,400 kilometres of PWD roads across the city will undergo a makeover, encompassing beautification, redesigning, improved lighting and landscaping.

“During the preparations for the G20 summit, many roads across the city were redesigned and beautified, landscaping was done across various parts of the city, and lights and fountains were installed at various spots. The key areas of Delhi were decorated and beautified to welcome G20 delegates from the world over. Following this success, we would like to promise that the whole city will be beautified in the coming time on the lines of key areas of G20. All the areas will be beautified, maintained, and illuminated in the same way in the future,” Atishi said.

She stated that during the G20 summit, the MCD carried out systematic mechanized sweeping and washing of roads in key areas of the capital. In the same way, sanitation and cleaning work will be carried out in the whole of Delhi now, she said.

The Delhi government will provide full support to MCD in this initiative and for buying additional machines. It has begun this work immediately, without wasting any time, she said. “This morning, I held a review meeting of PWD officials to ensure how we can take the work done during the G20 summit to the whole of Delhi. From tomorrow, I will start visiting various areas of the city where such beautification and road improvement works are required,” she added.

The minister said that there are 1,400 kilometers of PWD roads. The work on these roads will include beautification, lighting, landscaping, and improving footpaths, she added. Urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that after the beautification of Delhi in the past few months, the Delhi government was now taking another big responsibility on its shoulders.

MCD ready with 9-point agenda to keep city clean

The AAP said that the ongoing cleanliness campaign in the city was not just for the G20 Summit but will continue throughout the year. AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that a 365-day cleanliness campaign is ongoing in the city and for this the government has prepared an agenda of 9 points. This agenda included tasks such as clearing garbage dumps in all vacant plots and drains, park cleaning, and daily cleaning twice a day in all market areas.

