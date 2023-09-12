Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC asks government to reveal steps taken for rehabilitation of minor beggars 

The high court also asked the Delhi government to file a status report with information on children in conflict with the law rescued by the authorities and housed in various rehabilitation centres.

Delhi High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to disclose the steps taken to rehabilitate children who have been rescued after being found begging on the streets.

“The Government of NCT of Delhi is directed to file a detailed status report within six weeks providing information regarding children in conflict with law rescued by the government and housed in various rehabilitation centres, steps taken by the government for rehabilitation of such children and an assessment of the long-term impact of such centres upon children,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula said.

The high court, hearing a PIL seeking the eradication of begging by children here, earlier issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The petitioner contended that despite the implementation of various schemes and programmes undertaken by various agencies, commissions and government bodies, the issue of child begging remains widespread in Delhi.
The high court said it becomes crucial to examine the impact of various rehabilitation measures in light of the persistence of this grave social issue. The bench listed the matter for further hearing on October 13.

