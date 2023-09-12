Home Cities Delhi

Delhi people won’t honour fire cracker restriction: BJP

Delhi BJP vice president Kapil Mishra said it has been proved in the court and also by scientists that “firecrackers are not the source of pollution”.

Published: 12th September 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Kapil Mishra

BJP leader Kapil Mishra. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi BJP leaders slammed the AAP government on Monday over its ban on the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali, alleging it has failed to check air pollution in the city.

Delhi BJP vice president Kapil Mishra said it has been proved in the court and also by scientists that “firecrackers are not the source of pollution”.

In a post on X, he asserted that the people will not follow the ban on firecrackers. “It has been proved in the court that firecrackers are not the source of pollution. Scientific reports have said firecrackers are not the source of pollution. Why is the ban on the firecrackers only on Diwali as the Kejriwal government has failed to check pollution in Delhi? People will not follow the ban on firecrackers,” Mishra wrote on X.
Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri stated that crackers that contribute to pollution should be restricted in terms of sales and storage, but permission should be granted for the use of green crackers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP Kapil Mishra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp