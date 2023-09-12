Delhi people won’t honour fire cracker restriction: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders slammed the AAP government on Monday over its ban on the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali, alleging it has failed to check air pollution in the city.

Delhi BJP vice president Kapil Mishra said it has been proved in the court and also by scientists that “firecrackers are not the source of pollution”.

In a post on X, he asserted that the people will not follow the ban on firecrackers. “It has been proved in the court that firecrackers are not the source of pollution. Scientific reports have said firecrackers are not the source of pollution. Why is the ban on the firecrackers only on Diwali as the Kejriwal government has failed to check pollution in Delhi? People will not follow the ban on firecrackers,” Mishra wrote on X.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri stated that crackers that contribute to pollution should be restricted in terms of sales and storage, but permission should be granted for the use of green crackers.

