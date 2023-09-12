Drive against vector-borne diseases to begin in Delhi 

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said that he has instructed the health department and the Delhi chief secretary to start a campaign for dengue awareness in the national capital.

While addressing a press conference along with PWD minister Atishi, Bharadwaj said, “The easiest and the most effective way to prevent the spread of dengue is the awareness of the disease and by protecting yourself from the bite of mosquitoes”.

He added that people should ensure that there are no breeding grounds for mosquitoes near their homes and for it, the Delhi government will start an anti-dengue campaign titled ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ (10 weeks, 10 o’clock, 10 minutes).

The Delhi government will launch the campaign with the help of the MCD. As per a campaign launched last year, the residents of the city were urged to clean their residential and office premises for at least 10 minutes at 10 AM for 10 consecutive Sundays. This campaign ensured that there are no signs of stagnant water in the surroundings, as the stagnant water are breeding ground for Aedes, the mosquito responsible for the spread of Chikungunya.

The minister has also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to share data of dengue cases in the city. Last year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute campaign’ had been very successful and the participation and the support of Delhiites against dengue had set an example as not a single dengue-related death was reported in the city. The campaign was well supported by the party’s volunteers, and doctors and prominent personalities were roped in to endorse the campaign.

Govt, MCD to join hands

Saurabh Bharadwaj said that people should ensure that there are no breeding ground of mosquitoes near to their homes and for it, the government will start a anti-dengue campaign titled ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ (10 weeks, 10 o’clock, 10 minutes).The Delhi government will launch the campaign with the help of the MCD.

NEW DELHI: Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said that he has instructed the health department and the Delhi chief secretary to start a campaign for dengue awareness in the national capital. While addressing a press conference along with PWD minister Atishi, Bharadwaj said, “The easiest and the most effective way to prevent the spread of dengue is the awareness of the disease and by protecting yourself from the bite of mosquitoes”. He added that people should ensure that there are no breeding grounds for mosquitoes near their homes and for it, the Delhi government will start an anti-dengue campaign titled ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ (10 weeks, 10 o’clock, 10 minutes).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Delhi government will launch the campaign with the help of the MCD. As per a campaign launched last year, the residents of the city were urged to clean their residential and office premises for at least 10 minutes at 10 AM for 10 consecutive Sundays. This campaign ensured that there are no signs of stagnant water in the surroundings, as the stagnant water are breeding ground for Aedes, the mosquito responsible for the spread of Chikungunya. The minister has also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to share data of dengue cases in the city. Last year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute campaign’ had been very successful and the participation and the support of Delhiites against dengue had set an example as not a single dengue-related death was reported in the city. The campaign was well supported by the party’s volunteers, and doctors and prominent personalities were roped in to endorse the campaign. Govt, MCD to join hands Saurabh Bharadwaj said that people should ensure that there are no breeding ground of mosquitoes near to their homes and for it, the government will start a anti-dengue campaign titled ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ (10 weeks, 10 o’clock, 10 minutes).The Delhi government will launch the campaign with the help of the MCD.