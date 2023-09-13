2020 riots case: Court raps Delhi Police after they cite G-20 Summit for delay in filing chargesheet

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court has pulled up the Delhi Police over their "incomplete job" of failing to file a supplementary charge sheet related to a case in the 2020 Delhi Riots.

This comes after the police sought more time from the court to file the report citing reasons including the recently-concluded G20 Summit in the national capital last week.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the scenario, Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said the court had been seeking certain clarifications in the case from the investigating agency since March but instead of completing the task, the cops were bringing "one or the other pretext".

"This court had been seeking certain clarifications from the investigating agency since long i.e., from 01.03.2023. Several observations were made in an order dated 01.03.2023 and 10.05.2023 to show that the chargesheets filed on the record did not provide complete factual information. Now, instead of completing the undone job, time is being bought on one or other pretext," the order read.

The court's observation came after Assistant Sub-Inspector Jamshed Ali moved an application seeking more time to file the supplementary chargesheet and an exemption for the Station House Officer (SHO).

The judge also noted that, in the previous hearing, on July 20, time was sought by the SHO as well as the Investigating Officer (IO) to file a fresh supplementary chargesheet.

The special public prosecutor submitted that the SHO was busy in the High Court and IO KP Singh was beyond contact as he was probably busy with the G-20 Summit, and therefore, such a supplementary chargesheet could not be filed.

Now, the matter has again been referred to the Deputy Commissioner of Police - Northeast Delhi to ensure that the undone job is finished. Further hearing will happen on October 6.

The accused persons --- Jony Kumar and his father Mithhan Singh --- were produced from Mandoli Jail, through video conference. There are multiple FIRs filed against both accused.

Khajuri Khas Police Station had registered two FIRs against Singh and Kumar and the court had convicted them in two separate judgments pronounced on March 28 (FIR no 244) and April 10 (FIR no 239).

The father-son duo was convicted of various offences during the 2020 Delhi Riots, including those under IPC sections 147 (rioting) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc).

In an earlier order, the same bench had observed that "...Mithhan Singh did not act as a good father and being a good person or father is not dependent upon elementary education. He was expected to show the right path to Jony, but instead of that he himself acted ghastly with Jony."



