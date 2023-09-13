Home Cities Delhi

Atishi inspects areas earmarked for beautification on lines of G20 zone

The minister inspected four major roads in south Delhi, which included Press Enclave Road and Mandir Marg.

Published: 13th September 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

PWD minister Atishi conducted an on-site inspection of the potential areas, along with her department’s officials.

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Moving forward on initiatives announced on Monday, the Delhi government has initiated a project to overhaul, beautify, and maintain cleanliness parts of the national capital.

On Tuesday, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi conducted an on-site inspection of the potential areas, along with her department’s officials. The minister inspected four major roads in south Delhi, which included Press Enclave Road and Mandir Marg.

Speaking about the plan to revamp Delhi, Atishi, who is also minister of culture and tourism, said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal has promised the people of Delhi that he will beautify every part of Delhi on the lines of G20-designated areas. Yesterday, a review meeting of MCD and PWD was held regarding this initiative, and without wasting any time, the departments have started working at the ground level.” 

She added that she visited major roads in south Delhi along with the concerned officials and took stock of how they can increase greenery, carry out landscaping, redesign footpaths, and make the roads better in the areas in question. As per the plan, the department’s officials have been instructed to carry out blacktopping and redesigning of roads, regular pruning of trees, improving drainage systems, mechanized sweeping of roads, betterment of street lighting system and install signboards among other measures. They have also been told to give special attention to horticulture.

Atishi said that the government will make sure that the roads in the city become aesthetically appealing with the presence of more greenery, lights and sculptures on the footpaths. “Be it from Narela to Tughlaqabad or from Najafgarh to Shahdara, the Kejriwal government will make every road in Delhi world-class,” the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi goverment Atishi PWD Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp