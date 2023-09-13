Atishi inspects areas earmarked for beautification on lines of G20 zone

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Moving forward on initiatives announced on Monday, the Delhi government has initiated a project to overhaul, beautify, and maintain cleanliness parts of the national capital.

On Tuesday, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi conducted an on-site inspection of the potential areas, along with her department’s officials. The minister inspected four major roads in south Delhi, which included Press Enclave Road and Mandir Marg.

Speaking about the plan to revamp Delhi, Atishi, who is also minister of culture and tourism, said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal has promised the people of Delhi that he will beautify every part of Delhi on the lines of G20-designated areas. Yesterday, a review meeting of MCD and PWD was held regarding this initiative, and without wasting any time, the departments have started working at the ground level.”

She added that she visited major roads in south Delhi along with the concerned officials and took stock of how they can increase greenery, carry out landscaping, redesign footpaths, and make the roads better in the areas in question. As per the plan, the department’s officials have been instructed to carry out blacktopping and redesigning of roads, regular pruning of trees, improving drainage systems, mechanized sweeping of roads, betterment of street lighting system and install signboards among other measures. They have also been told to give special attention to horticulture.

Atishi said that the government will make sure that the roads in the city become aesthetically appealing with the presence of more greenery, lights and sculptures on the footpaths. “Be it from Narela to Tughlaqabad or from Najafgarh to Shahdara, the Kejriwal government will make every road in Delhi world-class,” the minister added.

