Campus abuzz with excitement in run-up to DUSU polls

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

One of the students’ organizations has already announced its potential nine candidates who will file nominations this week; another organization has planned a massive rally within the campus while other students’ organizations are tied up in meeting the freshers voting for the first time. The University of Delhi is abuzz with the upcoming election.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) released an updated list of nine potential candidates for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections scheduled on September 22. The names of Ankita Biswas, Aprajita, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Nishul Kharb, Rishabh Chaudhary, Sachin Baisla, Saransh Bhati, Sushant Dhankhad, and Tushar Dedha have been included in the updated list of potential candidates for the DUSU elections. According to the RSS-affiliated organization, these nine members have actively participated in the pre-campaign phase at all Delhi University colleges.

As per deliberations of the election committee of DUSU Election 2023-24, it is stated that the participating colleges/institutions must ensure that the identity card is issued to all eligible students. All eligible students who have not been issued identity cards would be allowed to vote if they produce a duly verified fee receipt along with any one of the following IDs – Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Pan Card, etc.

The electoral college for elections will consist of all students admitted to various courses of study in colleges/ Departments/ Institutions affiliated to Delhi University Students’ Union by 13th September.

The office of the Chief Election Officer, DUSU Elections 2023-24 will issue the entry pass for scrutiny of nomination papers to be held on September 14 at 3:15 pm.

The final list of nominated candidates will be published on September 14 by 6 pm while the final list of candidates will be announced by September 15 by 3 pm. On September 8, the DU also issued a notice stating that “This is to remind all the Principals/ Directors/ Heads of Colleges/ Institutes/ Departments affiliated with DUSU that the EVMs would be provided only for DUSU 2023 election. The College/ Institute/ Department students’ election will be held by paper ballots that would be procured, printed and managed entirely by the college.”



