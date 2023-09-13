Home Cities Delhi

CBI gets nod to freeze account of preacher on run

The bench also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula said it was “satisfied with the attempts and progress made by CBI in the matter” and asked the probe agency to continue its efforts to nab the accused.

Self-styled godman Virendra Dev Dixit. | Youtube Screengrab

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The High Court on Tuesday gave a go-ahead for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for freezing the bank accounts of self-styled preacher Virendra Dev Dixit of Rohini-Ashram, who has been declared a proclaimed offender in a sexual exploitation case and absconding for several years.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, on perusal of the status report filed by the CBI for the steps it has taken to arrest Dixit, noted certain bank accounts that he  operated
“CBI shall certainly be free to freeze the bank accounts by taking steps in accordance with law,” the bench said while hearing pleas related to the welfare of women living in Rohini Ashram founded by the accused preacher. The 2017 petition filed by NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment. 

