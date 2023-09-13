Home Cities Delhi

Cloudy sky, light rain likely today: IMD

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 88 per cent and 73 per cent at 5.30 pm, according to the data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The maximum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, even as the weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later.

Rainfall in trace was reported between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday.It was a pleasant morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 24.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. 

