Cloudy sky, light rain likely today: IMD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The maximum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, even as the weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later.

Rainfall in trace was reported between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday.It was a pleasant morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 24.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 88 per cent and 73 per cent at 5.30 pm, according to the data shared by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. On Monday, the city saw a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius. The weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday as well

