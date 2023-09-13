Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC junks BJP MLA’s plea to reconstitute Trans-Yamuna Development Board

Although the funds have been regularly allocated to it, the board has not been reconstituted since July 2015.

BJP MLA Abhay Verma

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea moved by BJP leader Abhay Verma seeking directions to the Delhi government to reconstitute the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board.

Refusing to entertain the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Verma, the MLA from Laxmi Nagar constituency in the trans-Yamuna area, a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said that there was no reason to issue a mandamus to the government to reconstitute the board.

His plea argued that after being an MLA in 2020 from the constituency, which is one of the assembly constituencies falling within the precincts of Trans Yamuna, it ought to be a member of the Trans Yamuna Area Development Board.

The bench also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula considered the Delhi government's submission that TYABD is an administrative body and not a statutory body while dismissing the PIL.

As per the BJP MLA's submission, the Delhi Government constituted the Trans Yamuna Area Development Board in March 1994 to secure the planned growth of the Trans Yamuna Area and to reduce the disparity in its development as compared to other parts of Delhi.

Although the funds have been regularly allocated to it, the board has not been reconstituted since July 2015. The funds allocated for 2020-21 and 2021-22 remain unused, his plea contended.

The city government authorities submitted in a status report that deliberations for the board's reconstitution are still underway. They, however, emphasised that since TYADB's inception in 1994, multiple schemes with analogous objectives pertaining to local area development have been initiated.

These include the Mukhyamantri Sadak Punarnirman Yojna (MSPY), Mukhyamantri Street Light Yojna, Chief Minister Local Area Development (CMLAD), and the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALAD).

"Additionally, new entities like the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) have been formed to champion developmental activities in peripheral villages and unauthorised colonies,” the report said.

Abhay Verma Trans Yamuna Area Development Board reconstitute

