Got sanction to prosecute Lalu, CBI tells court

The July 3 charge sheet was against Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, and their son, state’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the alleged scam.

Published: 13th September 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI, on Tuesday, informed a Delhi court that the requisite sanctions to prosecute former railway minister Lalu Prasad in a case of an alleged land-for-job scam has been received from authorities concerned.

The CBI had on July 3 filed a charge sheet against the 75-year-old RJD chief and his other family members. He is out on bail in this case as well as in fodder scam cases. ‘It is submitted that sanction has been received qua accused Lalu Prasad Yadav and the same has been placed on record.

However, sanction in respect of three other persons i.e. Maheep Kapur, Manoj Pande and Dr P L Bankar is awaited and it is submitted that the same is likely to be received within one week. Put up for same on September 21, 2023,’ the judge said on Tuesday.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel granted the CBI time after the central probe agency made a prayer to that effect. The July 3 charge sheet was against Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, and their son, state’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the alleged scam.
It was the second charge sheet filed by the CBI in the case but the first in which Tejashwi Yadav has been named.

