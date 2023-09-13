Stranded Trudeau declined Indian offer for standby aircraft after G20

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India reportedly kept an aircraft on standby for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s departure after the G20 Summit. However, it is learnt that it wasn’t an option he considered. He waited for his own aircraft to be fixed. Trudeau finally left for his country on Tuesday.

“An aircraft was kept on standby for Trudeau after we learnt about the snag. This is done whenever senior leaders/dignitaries have such issues,’’ said a source. Trudeau was the last leader among those who came to attend the G20 Summit to leave Delhi as his aircraft developed a technical snag. Even though he managed to meet PM Modi on the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi expressed strong concerns about anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada.

Trudeau, during a press conference in Delhi, said that he would defend freedom of expression, and peaceful protests, but prevent violence. “PM Trudeau has prioritised vote bank politics at the cost of his relation with India. The policies of his government are effectively glorifying Khalistani extremism, which has implications for India’s security. Simultaneously a section of Canadian youth is getting radicalised.

Not just that, it has also impacted the Canadian society. The issue has been taken up repeatedly at all levels with the Trudeau government to no effect. His party functionaries continue to attend Khalistani rallies and reportedly receive funds from them,’’ Vishnu Prakash, India’s former Ambassador to Canada, saidtold this newspaper.

Meanwhile, Trudeau is facing a backlash back home. Canada’s leader of opposition Pierre Poilievre posted a scathing remark on X saying, “Putting partisanship aside, no one likes to see a Canadian PM reportedly humiliated and trampled upon by the rest of the world.’’ Poilievre shared a picture of the Toronto Sun, which wrote a story saying Trudeau finds he has few friends at the G20 Summit.

