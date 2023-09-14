‘Ab Dilli Hogi Saaf’: Mayor warns MCD officials against apathy, seeks citizens’ help

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday continued her surprise inspection of the wards in the national capital and visited Anand Parbat Area of Ward 85, which comes under West Patel Nagar.

The visit is related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) year-long campaign ‘Ab Dilli Hogi Saaf’, which started last month, to make the city clean and garbage-free.

While inspecting the area, she instructed the officials to ensure that cleanliness prevails in the ward and that action should be taken against illegal building materials that are lying on the roadside as it hampers the cleanliness drive.

The officials have also been told to ensure that auto tippers are regularly collecting the garbage.

Urging the citizens to co-operate, Oberoi said that the aim is to make Delhi the most beautiful and clean city in the country. She added that the cleanliness system will further be strengthened by the MCD with the help of the Delhi government.

Oberoi directed the officials to remove the garbage lying in the vacant plot and asked people not to throw garbage in open. During the inspection, instructions were given to remove encroachments from the park area and to take appropriate actions. Last month, the civic body launched its mobile application ‘MCD 311’ and urged citizens to register complaints related to cleanliness with the photos, and the problem will be resolved within 24 hours.

‘Remove illegal building material from roadside’

Mayor Shelly Oberoi instructed the officials to ensure that cleanliness prevails in the ward and that action would be taken against illegal building materials on the roadside as it hampers the cleanliness drive. The officials have also been told to ensure that auto tippers are regularly collecting the garbage.

