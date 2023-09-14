Delhi HC seeks UGC's stand on criteria for law admissions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court has asked the UGC to file an affidavit clarifying whether CUET is mandatory for admission to 5-year law degree courses in central universities after two UGC officials gave contradicting statements on the issue.

The order by a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma came on a petition against Delhi University’s decision to admit students to the course solely on the basis of CLAT-UG 2023 and not CUET.

The court, in the order, noted that on one hand, a letter issued by the UGC Joint Secretary in March “categorically resolved” that the CUET was mandatory for admissions in all undergraduate courses in all central universities, while an affidavit filed by the UGC under secretary in response to the petition said that DU could admit students in the 5-year law course through CLAT.

“Let the Chairman of the UGC file an affidavit categorically stating whether CUET is mandatory for undergraduate year Law Degree Courses for all Central Universities in the matter of grant of admission or not. The same be done positively within three days,” said the bench.

The court also asked DU to clarify if the same will be followed in subsequent years. Earlier, the court had questioned DU’s decision to take admissions based on CLAT.

