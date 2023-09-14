DU student polls: ABVP candidates violate poll norms with impunity

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: With drones flying amid the election flyers, defacement all over the campus with printed posters instead of handmade ones, supporters standing over moving cars with election banners and a group of students smoking in the middle of the road right in front of the Arts Faculty, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) started off with their ‘Chhatra Garjana’ event on Wednesday.

With only eight days left for the election to the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), ABVP organized a massive rally comprising 5,000-odd students, but ended up violating traffic rules and Lyngdoh Committee norms. The event was held in both the north and south campuses of DU to address various demands of DU students.

On the occasion, ABVP’s shortlisted candidates for the DUSU elections, which included Ankita Biswas, Aprajita, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Nishul Kharb, Rishabh Chaudhary, Sachin Baisla, Saransh Bhati, Sushant Dhankhad, and Tushar Dedha, gave election speeches aimed at addressing several crucial issues concerning the student community at DU.

The issues included the provision of Metro concession passes for students, the accessibility of sanitary pads through vending machines in every college, improved sports facilities, the construction of new hostels, and overall enhancements in campus infrastructure.

Shiwangi Kharwal, ABVP Delhi state girl’s coordinator, highlighted the urgent need for solutions to the challenges faced by female students. “Girls studying at Delhi University should not encounter obstacles like inadequate hostels, subpar sanitary facilities, or security concerns that force them to abandon their education. We call upon the university to take immediate steps, such as installing sanitary pad vending machines and establishing pink booths near every college,” she said.

Explaining the significance of ‘Chhatra Garjana’, Harsh Attri, ABVP Delhi state secretary said, “The ‘Chhatra Garjana’ rally stands as a unified voice, amplifying the concerns of Delhi University students and urging swift action. ABVP remains committed to working collaboratively with the university administration to create a conducive and empowering academic environment.”

DU notice ignored

Despite a notice issued by DU on August 29 warning of action against those defacing public property and criminal punishment for violation of various guidelines and Acts, all the walls of the Delhi University campus and even the road leading to the Vishwavidyalaya Metro station can be seen defaced with printed posters and graffiti canvassing for various candidates.

Besides, major traffic jams are being witnessed owing to the protests and rallies happening on the campus these days. Despite security officials’ presence on the campus, they were unable to manage the traffic when the ABVP rally was held. Efforts to contact DU registrar Vikas Gupta for comments regarding the issue did not bear fruit.

