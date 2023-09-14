Government to register workers at sites using mobile vans to ensure benefits passed on

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to ensure the welfare of construction workers in the city, the government will register construction workers at all labour sites using mobile vans. This registration through mobile vans will ensure that they can avail of benefits under various welfare schemes of the government.

Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand said, “The government is ensuring that all the rights of our construction industry’s hardworking men and women are granted according to their qualifications. Initiating mobile registration vans will be a significant step in this direction as it will help deliver essential documents for all welfare schemes to as many labourers as possible.”

He further stated that a specially designed skill development program for construction workers will soon be launched. The plan may be implemented by the end of the month. This program will provide opportunities for labourers to improve their skills, open new avenues for their employment and provide better prospects.

The minister emphasized the importance of awareness and communication. Anand stated, “The distribution of newsletters will commence at construction sites in Delhi, containing all crucial information. This will aid in raising awareness about the initiatives undertaken by the department for towards welfare of workers.”

Anand also expressed commitment to resolving pending matters related to registration, claims and updates for the city's construction workers. These proactive steps reflect the dedication of the labour ministry and demonstrate their resolve to improve and empower the construction labourers, the minister said.

