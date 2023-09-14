Home Cities Delhi

Government to arrange land parcels for stationing of food trucks

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo| EPS, B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city government will write to various road-owning agencies to give them land parcels for stationing food trucks as a part of its ambitious plan to promote night-time economy, officials said on Wednesday.

The government had identified 16 possible locations where these food trucks would be stationed. The plan, however, hit a roadblock when concerned agencies were not on board with the plan. “At some places, the land is with the DDA, at some places with DMRC and at some with the MCD and they were not in agreement to allot land for this purpose. Out of the 16 locations, only a couple of locations have no issues,” an official said.

The tourism department, which is looking after the project, will be writing to the land-owning agencies to request them to allot land for developing them as food truck hubs. “The letters will be sent by this week in all probability,” the official said. Earlier in June, the government had said that the city will soon have food truck hubs like in New York and Hong Kong.

CM Arvind Kejriwal had given an in-principle approval to the policy. The policy will be implemented with the operation of food trucks in 16 selected locations. Upon its successful implementation, the model will be replicated across Delhi, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office had said.

Presenting the budget for the financial year 2022-23, then Dy CM Manish Sisodia said the government was preparing a policy to allow food trucks to operate at designated places in the city from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. “This will strengthen the night economy of Delhi and new employment will be created,” Sisodia had said.

