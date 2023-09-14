Home Cities Delhi

Inflation rate lowest in city due to AAP government's welfare schemes: CM Kejriwal

Government’s free education, treatment, free travel for women, free water, free electricity, free pilgrimage as well as honest government have provided tremendous relief to the people, the CM said.

Published: 14th September 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed inflation is the lowest in Delhi and the city government’s schemes for free education, health care, electricity and water have provided “tremendous” relief to people of the national capital.

Retail inflation in India declined to 6.83 per cent in August after touching a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly due to softening prices of vegetables, but remains above the RBI’s comfort zone, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Sharing a news report that compared the inflation figures of some states with the national average, Kejriwal said in a post on X that his government’s free services schemes and its honesty provided relief from inflation to the people of the national capital.

“According to the data, inflation is again the lowest in Delhi, as always. The Delhi government’s free education, free treatment, free travel for women, free water, free electricity, free pilgrimage as well as honest government have provided tremendous relief to the people,” the AAP chief said.

According to Tuesday’s data released by the National Statistical Office, retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index was at 7 per cent in August 2022. Food inflation also eased in August to 9.94 per cent from 11.51 per cent in July. The RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24. 
Meanwhile, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said among the states, the inflation rate is lowest in Delhi due to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s welfare schemes for the people.

Retail inflation in India declined to 6.83 per cent in August after touching a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly due to softening prices of vegetables, but remains above the RBI’s comfort zone, according to official data. Addressing a press conference, Chadha cited the figures of other states and said that the inflation in the national capital was almost half of the national figure. 

“This is because Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a welfare model. I would call it the Arvind Kejriwal Mehengai Rahat Model under which people have access to free education, health, and water,” he said. 

Food inflation eased to 9.94% in August
