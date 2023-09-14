PM Modi dinner invite to cops who ensured safe G20 summit 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi will host a dinner for as many as 450 Delhi Police personnel who played a key role in ensuring a smooth G20 Summit from September 8-10. The dinner is expected to be held at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit.

The move aims at recognising the contribution of cops to making the G20 Summit in the city a grand success, according to a Delhi Police official. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has already sought a list of personnel, from constables to inspectors who did an excellent job during the summit, from each district, according to sources. Arora will be present at the dinner.

All zonal in-charges of Bharat Mandapam have been requested to send the names of five police personnel, sources said. “The names of police personnel who have performed their duties despite personal hardships may be specifically included,” they said.

On Monday, Arora awarded CP’s special commendation disc and certificate to officers and personnel for their contribution to G-20 Summit arrangements. “The smooth, professional and precise execution of the colossal G20 arrangement, which saw participation, commitment and contribution from the entire rank and file of Delhi Police, was made possible only by the shared sense of pride and ownership in the overall objectives of the mega arrangement by every participant,” an official order signed by the OSD to CP, Manishi Chandra, read.

In the order, Chandra said that the par-excellence camaraderie and commitment deserved appreciation.

Over 30 heads of state and several top officials from multi-lateral bodies participated at the two-day summit. A multi-layer security cover was put in place around Pragati Maidan area where the summit took place. Over 50,000 personnel along with dog squads were deployed for the summit.

