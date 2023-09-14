Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court slaps 2000 rupees as costs on advocate for sending "unprepared" junior to court

The three-judge bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud made this uncommon decision.

Published: 14th September 2023 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

FILE - Supreme Court of India. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday slapped Rs 2,000 as costs on an advocate on record for sending an "unprepared" junior to court in his place for seeking adjournment.

An advocate on record is a lawyer who is authorised to represent clients and file cases in the Supreme Court.

As a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took up the matter which was listed for hearing, a junior lawyer appeared before it and requested it to defer the matter as the main advocate was not available.

"You can't take us for granted like this. There are infrastructural costs involved in the functioning of the court. Start arguing," the bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra, said.

The junior lawyer told the bench he was unaware of the case and had no instructions to argue the matter.

Taking exception, the bench said," We are under instructions to hear the case from the Constitution. Please call the advocate on record. Ask him to appear before us."

Later, the advocate on record appeared through video conferencing and apologised to the top court.

The bench asked him why he sent a junior to the court without any paper and knowledge of the case.

The court said that the matters cannot be conducted in this manner.

This is doing a disservice both to the court and to the junior who is made to appear without any papers.

"Advocate on Record shall deposit costs of Rs 2,000 to the Supreme Court Bar Association and produce receipt of the same." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp