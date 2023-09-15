Arvinder Singh Lovely takes charge as chief of Delhi Congress unit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Arvinder Singh Lovely took charge on Thursday. Lovely, after taking over charge, said to the Congress workers to not only work on a war-footing to strengthen the party in all the 70 Assembly constituencies, but also keep a close watch on the problems of the common people, and spare no effort to solve them. He said that Congress workers should hold protests in their areas, if need be, on specific issues affecting the people, and find solutions to such problems. He said that the state unit will wage a relentless battle against the communal forces, and to protect the interest of the people. He said that the Congress party accords equal respect to all faiths and assured the large gathering that Congress' priority would be to protect secularism and serve the people in every way possible. Lovely asserted that Congress will fight against corruption of the ruling parties by projecting the party's stand on crucial issues unequivocally, by taking a definite stand on matters affecting the people.