Centre must give befitting reply to act of terrorism in Anantnag: AAP MP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday said the Centre should give a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists involved in the killing of four personnel of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Anantnag.

Three Army personnel, including a Colonel commanding a battalion and a Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of the Kokorenag area on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, “I demand the Narendra Modi government to take care of their families and extends maximum help in terms of providing employment.” “The government should give a befitting reply to the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. If the government does not act on it, we will raise these issues in the special session of the Parliament,” the AAP MP said while noting that he and Raghav Chadha have been suspended from the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.

At the press conference, Singh was asked about the remarks made by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as well as another party leader A Raja over Sanatan Dharma remarks.

In reply, the AAP leader said, “The BJP has insulted Sanatan Dharma the most. They were involved in the theft of donations for Ram Mandir. Their leader Dinesh Sharma had called Goddess Sita a test tube baby. BJP leaders should not talk about Sanatan Dharma and Hindu religion,” he said.

Singh also noted that the BJP has formed government twice with DMK. “ There should be peaceful coexistence, brotherhood and love between all religions. Be it Udhayanidhi or any other leader, no one has any right to comment on Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

