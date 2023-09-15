Delhi creates Winter Action Plan to curb dust & pollution, stubble burning

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government said on Thursday that based on 15 focus points, a full-fledged Winter Action Plan will be prepared focusing on hotspots, dust pollution, industrial pollution, stubble burning etc.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that the plan will be announced by the government very soon. Until then, all the departments have been directed to submit reports/suggestions related to the action plan to the environment department by September 25. There will be a separate action plan for 13 hotspots to reduce pollution.

Rai held a meeting earlier with all the 28 departments concerned regarding the Winter Action Plan. Officials from the environment department, DPCC, development department, Delhi Cantonment Board, CPWD, DDA, Delhi Police, DTC, revenue department, DSIIDC, education department, DMRC, PWD, transport department, NHAI, Delhi Jal Board, DUSIB, NDMC etc. were present during the meeting.

The minister said, “All the departments have been assigned different responsibilities on the prescribed 15 focus points, according to which the Winter Action Plan will be prepared. All the departments have been directed to submit their reports/suggestions/action plan to the environment department by September 25. Based on this, the department has been directed to submit a detailed action plan to the government.”

Rai said that CM Arvind Kejriwal will announce the Winter Action Plan on October 1. “The Delhi government has intensified its preparations to deal with the problem of pollution during the winter season. The massive success of the Delhi government’s efforts to curb pollution; in the last nine years, PM 10 levels fell by 42 per cent, PM 2.5 by 46 per cent.

The good, satisfactory, and moderate category days increased from 109 to 163 days between 2016 and 2022. In addition, between 2016 and 2022, number of days falling into the severe category declined; from 26 in 2016, it was only 6 in 2022. This demonstrates that the ongoing measures being implemented are having an impact on lowering the city’s pollution levels.”

