DUSU polls: Candidates from ABVP, SFI & NSUI file nomination papers

Published: 15th September 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University. (File Photo)

Representational image of Delhi University. (File Photo)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   With just a few days left to go for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, representatives of various student parties at the University filed nominations amid heavy security on Thursday for various posts like president, vice president, general secretary and joint secretary.

The process of filing nominations was peacefully conducted and a huge crowd of student supporters carrying party flags were seen raising slogans and cheering for their candidates. A large crowd of party supporters had gathered on the occasion.

From the ABVP, six candidates filed their nomination including Ankita Biswas, Aprajita, Nishul Kharb, Sachin Baisla, Sushant Dhankhad, and Tushar Dedha. Shashank, Shubham, Abhi Dahiyya filed their nominations from the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Arif Siddiqui, Aditi Tyagi, Ankit Birpali and Nishtha Singh are the representatives of the Students Federation of India (SFI).

Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the students’ wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared that it will not contest the DUSU elections. September 14 was the last day for the filing of the nominations. By 3:15 pm, scrutiny of the nomination papers was done and by 6 pm, the chief election officer had published the list of duly nominated candidates.

Chief election officer Professor Chandrashekhar did not respond to queries made by this newspaper. As per the schedule, September 15 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations and the candidates who would have filed their nominations will be allowed to withdraw their names by 12 noon. Meanwhile, by 3 pm, the administration will publish the final list of candidates.

Delhi University Students’ Union

